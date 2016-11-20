It’s time for Eagles vs. Seahawks, the American Music Awards, “The Walking Dead” and “Indian Summers,” too, on Nov. 20.

‘The Librarians’

For this series’ third season, the group of intrepid librarians (Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Kim — and for a few episodes — Noah Wyle) must battle the Egyptian god of chaos — who just happens to be inhabiting a human, as he “tries to release pure evil into the world.” It’s sure better than studying the Dewey Decimal System. Season premiere, 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, on TNT.

Also on Sunday

“NFL Football,” 1:25 p.m. (NBC): Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks (Live).

“2016 American Music Awards,” 8 p.m. (ABC): The annual ceremony honors musicians at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles; Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah host; performances by Bruno Mars, Sting, Lady Gaga, Fifth Harmony, The Chainsmokers and Halsey.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. (CBS): Callen must interrogate his father after he is found in a patient’s hospital room during a radiation poisoning case.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Saddled with grief and surrounded by enemies, members of the group try to find safety at the Hilltop before it’s too late.

“The Last Man on Earth,” 9:30 p.m. (Fox): Carol is determined to capture the perfect family photo, and Melissa has an unexpected mission of her own.

“Indian Summers,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Aafrin tries to stop Alice and Charlie from going to England.

“Clash of the Grandmas,” 10 p.m. (Food Network): The Grannies create handheld mac and cheese.

“Edge of Alaska,” 10:01 p.m. (Discovery): Neil pushes the town closer to the edge as he begins the first Mother Lode tour.