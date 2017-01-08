Also airing Jan. 8: “NCIS: Los Angeles” on CBS and “The Affair” on Showtime.

‘The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards’

The awards season begins with this annual ceremony that honors television and film, and is presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Hosted by the network’s master of fun, Jimmy Fallon. 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, on NBC

Also on Sunday

“Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986), 7 p.m. (TCM): Hannah’s husband has an affair with one sister, and her ex-husband marries the other.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. (CBS): After a Navy reservist is killed protecting a city councilman, Sam goes under cover in a private security firm that has links to criminal organizations.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (Fox): Marge becomes obsessed with the Japanese way of life.

“The Librarians,” 8 p.m. (TNT): The librarians are led to a holistic spa that is run by vampires when a rash of people spontaneously combust.

“Worst Cooks in America,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): Mentors Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray help the recruits prepare breakfasts.

“Conviction,” 10 p.m. (ABC): Hayes and Wallace are called to a crime scene that matches the M.O. of the infamous Black Orchid Killer.

“The Royals,” 10 p.m. (E!): On the eve of a very public appearance, the family’s private turmoil threatens to go public.

“The Affair,” 10 p.m. (Showtime): Helen helps Noah for a price; Noah’s world is hostile; a moment of release has instant ramifications.