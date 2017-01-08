It wasn't all bad Jimmy Fallon jokes.
Amy and Tina, where are you? Jimmy Fallon was pretty much a bust as a Golden Globes host — neither funny or biting.
But the evening ended with the awarding of the top two awards to “Moonlight” and “La La Land” (which feels about right to me; discuss amongst yourselves), and wasn’t without some memorable moments.
- Meryl Streep, leaving the room in flames. Because she is, as Viola Davis said so eloquently, Dame Streep. “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”
- Pharrell Williams’ face when Jenna Bush Hager, on the red carpet, noted that he was nominated for “Hidden Fences.”
- The opening “La La Land”-themed number, which probably made no sense if you haven’t seen the movie, but was great fun if you had.
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, briefly filling in for Questlove as DJ and having more fun than anyone else in the room.
- The brief, sweet tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, set to Reynolds singing “You Made Me Love You.”
