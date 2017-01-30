The 12th Doctor will say goodbye, and the next Doctor will be revealed, in the 2017 Christmas special.

Get ready for another regeneration: Peter Capaldi, aka the 12th Doctor, announced Monday that he’s leaving the “Dr. Who” series.

He’ll make his farewell and the next Doctor will be revealed at year’s end in the annual Christmas special, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It will also be the last season for The Doctor’s brand-new companion, Pearl Mackie, and executive producer/head writer Steven Moffat (co-creator of “Sherlock”). Capaldi said he’d been asked to keep on in the role, but he was afraid that he wouldn’t be “giving it my best.”

Mashable reports the new lead writer will be Chris Chibnall, the creator and writer of the fantastic ITV series “Broadchurch,” which starred former Doctor David Tennant. (For reasons unknown it was remade for U.S. audiences as “Gracepoint.”) There’s been no word on who the next Tardis pilot might be.

Fan backlash had been building toward Moffat in the last season, and his work on the season 4 finale of “Sherlock” wasn’t exactly lauded — the much-awaited “Final Problem” garnered fewer than 6 million viewers and drew brickbats for its convoluted plot, lack of humor and cavalier treatment of beloved character Molly Hooper. He and co-creator Mark Gatiss haven’t committed to a fifth season of “Sherlock.”