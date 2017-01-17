The Backstreet Boys make an appearance, and a contestant reveals she has a nanny.

Reeling from the shock that Nick and Liz have history and her surprise elimination, Nick continues to get to know the women with a series of adventurous dates and a lot of talk about all their feelings. But there were a few surprises:

The episode opens with the rose ceremony where Corrine monopolizes her time with Nick by squirting whip cream on herself and then passing out from crying because Nick was not into her or the whip cream. She misses the rose ceremony, but lucky for the show’s producers, she received a rose earlier and gets to stay for another week.

The first group date is a surprise from the Backstreet Boys who teach Nick and the women a dance that they then perform in concert. Danielle L. is chosen by the boy band as the best dancer. She and Nick share an intimate slow dance together on stage at the concert while being serenaded by the Backstreet Boys. This honestly might be the most awkward thing to ever be shown on television. Danielle gets a rose.

The most interesting scene in this episode was Corrine telling the other women that she has a nanny who takes care of her. Her nanny does everything for her, including washing her silverware, which Corrine supposedly had to ask how to do.

Vanessa knocks Nick off his feet literally when they go on a one-on-one date in a zero gravity plane. She pukes while on the date but recovers in time to go to dinner with him. She is clearly an audience favorite.

In a way less extravagant group date than meeting the Backstreet Boys, the second group date is a track and field competition called “Nick-cathalon” in which the women compete in several events including jumping onto a huge poster of a shirtless Nick. Dominique is upset with the lack of attention she is getting and decides to confront Nick. He sends her home at the cocktail party because he obviously just not that into her. Rachel gets a rose.

Because its been such an emotional roller coaster, Nick decides to give the women a break from the hard life of cocktail parties and have a pool party instead. Corrine literally and figuratively jumps him in a bouncy house causing a number of girls to confront Nick about why a woman with a nanny is competing to be someone’s future wife.