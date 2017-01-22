It’s 1814, and Tom Hardy encounters trouble in London.
‘Taboo’
Tom Hardy (“The Revenant,” “Legend,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) stars in this new drama set in 1814, as a man named James Keziah Delaney who returns to London from some time abroad, to hopefully inherit his father’s shipping empire. Unfortunately, he’s met with “conspiracy, murder and betrayal.” So, just a light evening of TV. 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on FX.
Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop
Also on Tuesday
“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (CBS): During an NCIS hit-and-run investigation, Palmer joins a stranger on the outside ledge of a building in an attempt to save his life.
“True Grit” (2010), 8 p.m. (AMC): A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. Based on the novel by Charles Portis.
“The Mick,” 8:31 p.m. (Fox): When the kids fight over who will take the master bedroom, all hell breaks loose.
“This is Us,” 9 p.m. (NBC): Jack and Rebecca try to throw Kate, Kevin and Randall three separate birthday parties.
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” 9 p.m. (The CW): While trying to capture Rip Hunter in 1967, Damien Darhk and Malcolm Merlyn create a huge aberration.
“Face Off,” 9 p.m. (Syfy): Eight teams of returning all-star artists create unique alien creatures while incorporating green screen technology for the first time in show history.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 10 p.m. (ABC): May works to uncover the truth about what happened to her; Aida’s next move puts everyone’s life at risk.
“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Oliver and Jaclyn want to relocate to Groningen, Netherlands.
