A new employee tries to bring a small Chicago doughnut shop into the 21st century.

‘Superior Donuts’

Based on the play by Tracy Letts, this new comedy series follows the owner of a small doughnut shop in Chicago (Judd Hirsch) and his new employee (Jermaine Fowler), who tries to bring the store into the 21st century. Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, Anna Baryshnikov and Darien Sills-Evans are also in the cast. Series premiere, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, on CBS.

Also on Thursday

“Hell’s Kitchen,” 8 p.m. (Fox): The final challenge has the chefs preparing four dishes in the span of an hour in front of an audience.

“Inside the Actors Studio,” 8 p.m. (Bravo): Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. (“Jerry Maguire”) discusses his career, from his start as a break dancer in Los Angeles to his critically acclaimed titular role as O.J. Simpson in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

“Powerless,” 8:30 p.m. (NBC): Emily Locke begins her first day at Wayne Security with confidence and big ideas but quickly learns that her expectations far exceed those of her new boss and officemates.

“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): When a school’s headmaster is found dead in his office, Blake’s investigations stir up intrigue and demons from the past.

“Riverdale,” 9 p.m. (The CW): As details of Jason’s death emerge, Archie pleads with Miss Grundy to come forward with what they heard at Sweetwater River.

“Alone,” 9 p.m. (History): The remaining survivalists push themselves to their physical limits as fish becomes scarce; one participant takes things too far, reaching the breaking point and risking organ failure.

“How to Get Away with Murder,” 10 p.m. (ABC): Annalise struggles to adjust to life in jail, but a confession to Wes’ murder may change everything.

“Baskets,” 10 p.m. (FX): Christine’s water-aerobics schedule is affected by Chip’s arrest.