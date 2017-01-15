Also on TV on Jan. 15: “The Librarians” on TNT and “Elementary” on CBS.

‘Victoria’

PBS’ “Masterpiece” series brings this multipart historical drama about an 18-year-old Princess Victoria (“Doctor How’s Jenna Coleman) who becomes queen after the death of her uncle King William IV in 1837. Rufus Sewell and Tom Hughes are also in the cast. 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on KCTS.

Also on Sunday

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (Fox): Mr. Burns seeks revenge against a musical mogul who conned him, with help from Homer, Bart, rapper Jazzy James and the mogul’s ex-wife.

“The Librarians,” 8 p.m. (TNT): The balance of the universe is put in jeopardy when the Monkey King’s sacred homeland of Shangri-La is taken over by a ruthless collector of magical artifacts

“Finding Bigfoot,” 9:01 p.m. (Animal Planet): The team makes a special journey to Hawaii, hoping to say aloha to the islands’ little foot.

“Worst Cooks in America,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray teach the recruits about flavor.

“The 44th President: In His Own Words,” 9 p.m. (History): President Obama reflects on his tenure in office, discussing his successes, failures, unfinished business and legacy.

“Conviction,” 10 p.m. (ABC): Hayes is asked by former President Morrison to take the case of a Muslim-American being held in a military facility for allegedly planning a terror attack.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Holmes and Watson discover a connection between a clown’s murder and the creation of a weaponized virus.

“Top Secret Beaches,” 10 p.m. (Travel): Four friends scale the cliffs above Cala Luna to take a spectacular dip into Sardinia’s blue seas.