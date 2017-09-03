Also on TV on Sept. 3: “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Island Life” and “The Strain.”
“Power”
Season four finale of drama about a man living a double life as a successful businessman and running a drug empire that serves the rich and influential. In tonight’s episode, Ghost and Tommy seek retribution after tragedy befalls the St. Patrick family; Tasha tries to keep things together at home; Angela attempts to figure out what Ghost is hiding. 9 p.m. Sunday on Starz.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Sunday
“Twin Peaks,” 6 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Both episodes of the two-part finale will run back-to-back tonight.
“Guy’s Grocery Games,” 8 p.m. (FOOD): Remaining six chefs compete in three one-on-one battles to see who makes the best breakfast, lunch or dinner.
“Island Life,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Season nine premiere; a family is eager to move back to their hometown of Merritt Island.
“North Woods Law: On the Hunt,” 9 p.m. (AnimalPl): Season five premiere; game wardens in Maine patrol during hunting season.
“Endeavour,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Endeavour Morse investigates a hospital, its staff and its patients, amid rumors of a cursed ward.
“The Last Ship,” 9 p.m. (TNT): The crew searches for one of their own while enemies close in on all sides; Slattery is haunted by visions of the past.
“The Strain,” 10 p.m. (FX): Reeling from loss, the heroes regroup and devise a new plan to track the Master through human collaborators.
