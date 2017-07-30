Also on TV on July 30: “The Nineties” on CNN and “Insecure” on HBO.

“Top Gear America”

Premiere of a new U.S. version of the Britain’s long-running “Top Gear” series introduces new elements to the franchise; in addition to reviewing exclusive and state-of-the-art vehicles, the series pays tribute to America’s automotive history by reviewing culture-defining vehicles from the past; in the first episode, William Fichtner, Tom “Wookie” Ford and Antron Brown bond on an adventure in Volkswagen Bugs in Baja and take a look at the latest NSX and the Ford Raptor. 5 p.m. Sunday on BBCA.

Also on Sunday

“America In Color,” 6 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Series finale; rare archival films, news footage and home movies during the 1960s, including the first televised presidential debate; repeats at 8 p.m.

“Game of Thrones,” 6 p.m. (HBO): Daenerys holds court; Cersei returns a gift; Jaime learns from his mistakes; repeats at 8:39 p.m.

“The Nineties,” 6 p.m. (CNN): A look at changes during the 1990s including Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, the Persian Gulf War, and Bill Clinton becoming president; repeats at 8 p.m.

“Unsung,” 7 p.m. (TVONE): A look at The Dramatics, the ‘70s five-man vocal group that mixed lead vocals with silky harmonies.

“The History of Comedy,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Exploring the mind of the comedian and the difficult road that many seem destined to take, including mental illness and substance abuse; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Insecure,” 7:36 p.m. (HBO): Issa tries to make sense of a cryptic encounter; Lawrence considers crucial decisions; Molly plots to join the office “boys club.”

“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): The new head of household changes rooms.

“Remember Me,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Series finale; police question Tom; the true meaning of Scarborough emerges; Tom faces a terrible decision.