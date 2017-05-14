Several series air finales while KCTS shows “King Charles III.”

“NCIS: Los Angeles”

Season-eight finale of the second show in the popular “NCIS’’ franchise, starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J as Office of Special Projects (OSP) agents using advanced technologies to apprehend criminals who pose a threat to national security; after his wife is kidnapped, Sam goes rogue from the NCIS team to try to stop nemesis Tahir Khaled from ever targeting his family again. 8 p.m. Sunday on KIRO.

Also on Sunday

“Rosemary’s Baby,” noon (LOGO): Marathon showing of classic 1968 horror film about a young woman being used by a satanic cult to bear the spawn of the devil; with Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon and Ralph Bellamy. Also shown at 4:20 and 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

“Veep,” 7:30 p.m. (HBO): Selina settles on a location for her presidential library; Dan lands in a gossip column; Jonah tries to solidify a big donation; Gary manages a mini-crisis at Madame Tussauds; repeats at 9:10 and 10:30 p.m.

“Once Upon a Time,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season finale; Henry awakens to a cursed Storybrooke where Emma is in the mental hospital and the Black Fairy is mayor; Gold tries to find out what has happened to Belle; Snow, Charming, Regina, Zelena and Hook try to escape the crumbling Fairy Tale Land.

“Call the Midwife,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Dr. Turner helps the Mullucks cope with the stress of caring for a disabled child as the devastating effects of thalidomide become apparent; Nurse Crane faces an unexpected crisis.

“2017 Miss USA,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Contestants vie for the crown in the 66th annual competition, with the winner to represent the USA in the Miss Universe pageant.

“Chicago Justice,” 9 p.m. (KING): Season-one finale; when a crane collapses at a construction site and kills the son-in-law of a rich real-estate developer, Nagel, Antonio and CFD Chief Boden discover that it wasn’t an accident.

“King Charles III,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Based on the play by Mike Bartlett about the future king; King Charles III refuses to sign a controversial bill into law, forcing him to wrestle with his identity and the implications for himself and his family.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” 9 p.m. (E!): The family confronts Scott about his unwelcome guest; Khloe’s fed up with her family’s attitude; Kim anxiously prepares to testify against the men who robbed her in Paris.