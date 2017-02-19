Also on TV on Sunday, Feb. 19: The NBA All-Star Game and the new show “Big Little Lies.”

The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary

Kelsey Grammer hosts guests and highlights from NBC’s nine decades, including “Hill Street Blues,” “The West Wing,” “The Tonight Show,” “The Monkees,” “Get Smart,” “The Midnight Special,” “Cheers,” “The Golden Girls,” “Seinfeld,” “Frasier,” “Will & Grace,” “Friends,” “The Office,” “Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock” and more. 8-11 p.m. Sunday, on KING 5.

Also on Sunday

NBA All-Star Game, 5:20 p.m. (TNT and TBS): 66th annual All-Star Game.

“Big Little Lies,” 6 p.m. (HBO): Premiere of series based on the best-seller by Liane Moriarty, a darkly comedic tale of murder with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

“Billions,” 7 p.m. (Showtime): Season 2 premiere of drama starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.

“The Good Fight,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Premiere of “The Good Wife” spinoff; a financial scam forces Diane Lockhart and her goddaughter to join Lucca Quinn’s law firm.

“Mercy Street,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Historical drama based on real stories of doctors, nurses and others in Union-occupied Alexandria, Va., during the Civil War.

“Beachfront Bargain Hunt,” 8 p.m. (HGTV): Premiere of new house-hunting series.

“Long Island Medium,” 8 p.m. (TLC): In season seven opener, Theresa meets with Rosie O’Donnell, Mo’Nique and others to connect with their deceased loved ones.

“Family Guy,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The guys form a string quartet without Peter; Brian is forced to be Carter’s seeing-eye dog.