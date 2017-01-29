Also airing on Sunday, Jan. 29: “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Victoria.”

‘Madam Secretary’

Téa Leoni stars as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord in this popular political drama, now in its third season. Tonight she copes with foreign treaty plans and the possibility of winning a Nobel Prize. 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on CBS.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Sunday

“Guy’s Grocery Games,” 8 p.m. (Food Network): Guy Fieri takes the final four DDD chefs on a cross-country road trip.

“Food Paradise,” 8 p.m. (Travel): From a high-end steakhouse in Manhattan to a rib joint in Oklahoma, this show takes a journey to the most sizzling hot spots for beef in the U.S.

“Dateline NBC,” 9 p.m. (NBC): Celebrating journalist Tom Brokaw’s 50-year career; highlights, famous interviews, never-before-seen moments and new conversations with guests — including Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Tom Hanks, Jon Stewart, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Powell and more.

“Victoria,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Albert faces royal disdain when he makes a visit despite the queen’s wishes.

“Young Pope,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Voiello orchestrates a scandalous scenario designed to cripple the pope.

“Conviction,” 10 p.m. (ABC): Hayes revisits a failed case from her past, during which she first met Wallace.

“Roast Battle II: War of the Words,” 10 p.m. (Comedy Central): In the live finale, Jeff Ross and guest judges will determine which of the final four competitors will be crowned the Roast Battle Champion.

“The Affair,” 10 p.m. (Showtime): Noah’s visit to Paris distracts Juliette; after a chance encounter, Noah entertains the possibility of healing a broken relationship.