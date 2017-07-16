Also on TV on July 16: “The Strain,” “America in Color.”

“Game of Thrones”

The long-awaited season seven premiere of the popular fantasy epic, based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series, is the story of two powerful families, kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men, playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. In tonight’s episode, Jon organizes the defense of the North; Cersei tries to even the odds; Daenerys comes home. 6 p.m. Sunday on HBO, repeats at 7 and 9 p.m.

Also on Sunday

Film classics from the 1980s, 2 p.m. (SUNDANCE): Today kicks off four days of iconic movies of the ‘80s with “Annie,” with Carol Burnett and Albert Finney, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; director Stephen Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” at 5 and 10:30 p.m.

“America In Color,” 5 p.m. (SMITH): Films and photos from the 1940s, restored using the latest colorization technology; America as the leader of the free world, Pearl Harbor and the birth of suburbia; repeats at 8 p.m.

“First Ladies Revealed,” 6 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Mary Todd Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt and Laura Bush’s roles as first ladies in calming the nation in times of war; repeats at 9 p.m.

“The History of Comedy: One Nation Under Comedy,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Exploring the evolution of racial humor; how comedy can cross cultural barriers to unite people.

“Kids’ Choice Sports 2017,” 8 p.m. (NICK): Honoring children’s favorite athletes, teams and sports moments from the year.

“Remember Me,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Drama series premiere; after Tom Parfitt arrives at an assisted living facility, a social worker falls to her death; a ghost haunts Hannah’s dreams.

“The Strain,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season four premiere; out of the ashes of humanity’s nuclear war, Night Eternal has begun; Eph abandons New York for Philadelphia, where he encounters fighters who rekindle his drive to fight back.

“Scraps,” 10:30 p.m. (FYIP): Chef Joel Gamoran visits Portland on his travels across America to create feasts using food waste and scraps, partnering with local waste champions to celebrate regional cuisine.