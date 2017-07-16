Also on TV on July 16: “The Strain,” “America in Color.”
“Game of Thrones”
The long-awaited season seven premiere of the popular fantasy epic, based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series, is the story of two powerful families, kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men, playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. In tonight’s episode, Jon organizes the defense of the North; Cersei tries to even the odds; Daenerys comes home. 6 p.m. Sunday on HBO, repeats at 7 and 9 p.m.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Sunday
Most Read Stories
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- Jury awards more than $15M to family of unarmed black man killed by SWAT sniper in Fife
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘Life is ridiculous’: Why two dozen Lamborghinis rolled through downtown Seattle VIEW
- Before fatal shooting, police called to Charleena Lyles’ apartment 23 times
Film classics from the 1980s, 2 p.m. (SUNDANCE): Today kicks off four days of iconic movies of the ‘80s with “Annie,” with Carol Burnett and Albert Finney, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; director Stephen Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” at 5 and 10:30 p.m.
“America In Color,” 5 p.m. (SMITH): Films and photos from the 1940s, restored using the latest colorization technology; America as the leader of the free world, Pearl Harbor and the birth of suburbia; repeats at 8 p.m.
“First Ladies Revealed,” 6 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Mary Todd Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt and Laura Bush’s roles as first ladies in calming the nation in times of war; repeats at 9 p.m.
“The History of Comedy: One Nation Under Comedy,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Exploring the evolution of racial humor; how comedy can cross cultural barriers to unite people.
“Kids’ Choice Sports 2017,” 8 p.m. (NICK): Honoring children’s favorite athletes, teams and sports moments from the year.
“Remember Me,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Drama series premiere; after Tom Parfitt arrives at an assisted living facility, a social worker falls to her death; a ghost haunts Hannah’s dreams.
“The Strain,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season four premiere; out of the ashes of humanity’s nuclear war, Night Eternal has begun; Eph abandons New York for Philadelphia, where he encounters fighters who rekindle his drive to fight back.
“Scraps,” 10:30 p.m. (FYIP): Chef Joel Gamoran visits Portland on his travels across America to create feasts using food waste and scraps, partnering with local waste champions to celebrate regional cuisine.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.