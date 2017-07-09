Also on TV on July 9: A look at the 1990s on CNN, and a salute to Alec Baldwin on TVLand and Spike.

“Candy Crush”

The latest in the array of summer game shows transforms the popular mobile game into a live contest hosted by Mario Lopez, with contestants using their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous game boards with interactive technology. Contestants include “Survivor” and “Big Brother” favorites Kelley Wentworth, Joe Anglim, Woo Hwang, Jeremy Collins, Paul Abrahamian, Da’Vonne Rogers, Frankie Grande and Caleb Reynolds. 9 p.m. Sunday on KIRO.

Also on Sunday

“The Nineties,” 6 p.m. (CNN): A look at 1990s TV, from animated shows such as “South Park” and “Beavis and Butt-head” to sitcoms such as “Seinfeld” and dramas like “The Sopranos”; repeats at 9 p.m.

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): MLB Legends vs. NBA Legends and NFL All-Stars vs. NFL Legends competing to win cash for charity, with former MLB player Ozzie Smith, former NBA player James Worthy, former NFL players Le’Veon Bell and Marshall Faulk.

“America in Color,” 8 p.m. (SMITH): Rare film footage of the 1930s colorized, looking at The Great Depression; Franklin Roosevelt’s presidency; the White House fire of 1930; home movies filmed by First Lady Lou Hoover.

“Sharktacular,” 8 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Sneak peeks, viral videos, and the greatest sharks in Shark Week history.

“One Night Only: Alec Baldwin,” 9 p.m. (TVLAND and SPIKE): Alec Baldwin is honored at black-tie event with comedic tributes, personal stories and surprises.

“The Defiant Ones,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Series premiere, the story of the partnership of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, beginning with Dr. Dre and how he became part of N.W.A.; Jimmy Iovine working his way up in the recording industry.

“The $100,000 Pyramid,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity battles include Cam Newton vs. Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker vs. Apolo Ohno.