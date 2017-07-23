Also on TV on July 23: “The Nineties” on CNN; “Insecure” on HBO; “Dumbo” on Disney Jr.

“Ballers”

Season three premiere of the comedy starring Dwayne Johnson as Spencer, an ex-football star-turned-financial manager for professional athletes. Tonight, Spencer looks to score high-profile clients to pay off his debts to Ricky and Vernon; Ricky ponders fatherhood; Vernon and Reggie eye an edgy endorsement; Larry makes Charles the face of bad news at a team news conference. 7 p.m. Sunday on HBO; repeats at 10 and 11:30 p.m.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Sunday

“The Nineties,” 6 p.m. (CNN): The Clarence Thomas/Anita Hill hearings; Rodney King and the LA riots; O.J. Simpson and his murder trial; repeats at 9 p.m.

“Game of Thrones,” 6 p.m. (HBO): Last Sunday’s season seven premiere drew a series-best 10.1 million viewers; in this week’s episode, Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor; Jon faces a revolt; Tyrion plans the conquest of Westeros; repeats at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.

“60 Minutes,” 7 p.m. (KIRO): Television magazine series covers a broad spectrum of modern life.

“Insecure,” 7:30 p.m. (HBO): Season two premiere of sitcom created by co-star Issa Rae and writer/comic Larry Wilmore; Issa struggles in the aftermath of her breakup with Lawrence; Molly questions her worth at work; Lawrence adjusts to his new living arrangement; repeats at 9:30 p.m.

“Wild Alaska Live,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Series premiere; live footage of brown and black bears, salmon, orcas, walruses and other animals as they make their way through Alaska’s summer.

“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge,” 9 p.m. (KING): Series finale; the top six teams from the season vie for the top prize.

“Dumbo,” 9 p.m. (DISNEY JR): The 1941 Disney animated classic about an outcast baby elephant with oversized ears who soars to fame when he learns to fly.

“Scraps,” 10:30 p.m. (FYIP): Chef Joel Gamoran visits Seattle, partnering with local organizations using food waste and scraps to prepare a feast.