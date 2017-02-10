O'Donnell transforms into Bannon in Twitter profile picture. Is she heading to "Saturday Night Live"?

Is Rosie O’Donnell following in the footsteps of Melissa McCarthy and heading to “Saturday Night Live”? The comedian who has been feuding with President Donald Trump for years, tweeted earlier this week that she was “available — if called I will serve” in response to fans clamoring for her to portray Stephen Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, on “SNL.”

The talk ratcheted up Thursday night when O’Donnell changed her Twitter profile picture to one of her transformed into Bannon.

McCarthy’s take on press secretary Sean Spicer didn’t earn her any fans in the White House. Trump reportedly did not like that Spicer was portrayed by a woman. Spicer has also critiqued Alec Baldwin’s version of Trump as too mean. “SNL” has used the grim reaper to represent Bannon in past episodes.

The Trump-O’Donnell feud got new life during the presidential election. At the first Republican debate, moderator Megyn Kelly asked Trump about calling some women “fat pigs,” “dogs” and other names. Trump famously replied, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.” O’Donnell’s appearance on “SNL” would surely set off another all caps tweetstorm.