The new cast and set shines in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again."

Fox aired its glittery remake Thursday night of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with a revamped set and new cast that followed the original script almost to a T: The refined, newly engaged couple (Ryan McCartan and Victoria Justice) take refuge in the strange castle of mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Laverne Cox). The kitschy effects and props of the original “Rocky Horror” were replaced by a glamorous production of singing, dancing and a whole lot of screaming. Here are a few highlights:

Time Warp: Nothing will ever beat the Time Warp. Nothing. It’s a jump to the left and step to the right, and you’re doing the Time Warp again. In the over-the-top production of the catchy song, the castle was adorned with rainbows, and the characters were decked out in the eccentric styles one would expect of true Transylvanians. It’s a bit of a mind flip.

All of the other songs: The feature was a flurry of perfectly choreographed dancing and singing that could blow the roof off that castle. Each song was executed with in-your-face singing, costumes and dance. The standouts were “Science Fiction/Double Feature,” “Dammit Janet,” “Sweet Transvestite,” “I Can Make You a Man,” “Hot Patootie – Bless My Soul” “Rose Tint My World” and “I’m Going Home.”

Audience: A true “Rocky Horror Picture Show” is not complete without an audience throwing toilet paper in the air and yelling in unison at the characters on the screen. “Let’s Do The Time Warp Again” paid homage to the thousands of dedicated “Rocky Horror” fans who come together to interact with shadow-cast productions in midnight theaters around the nation. At times the remake was a movie, and at other times, a late-night double-feature picture show complete with an audience ready to call back.

Cast: The new cast’s acting was so similar to the original’s it was scary; scarier than walking into an annual Transylvania convention. Ryan McCartan was a perfectly awkward, straight-laced Brad. Victoria Justice seamlessly transitioned Janet from refined and innocent to wanting to be dirty. Laverne Cox sparkled both literally and figuratively as Dr. Frank-N-Furter. However, the standouts were Christina Milian (Magenta), Annaleigh Ashford (Columbia) and Reeve Carney (Riff Raff). They embodied the quirk and charm of Transylvania. Of course, the real treat was Tim Curry, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the original film, narrating the film as the criminologist.