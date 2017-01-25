The gang from the comic strip has entered the present day.

‘Riverdale’

“Everything’s Archie!” Howdy, kids! Remember Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead? No? (If you’re younger than 40, you might want to do a Google search). The gang from the comic series has entered the present day — in a series from executive producer Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”) — and since this is The CW, everyone is good-looking. Also, the titular town looks like it might be very “Twin Peaks” crossed with “Peyton Place.” Shoot, there’s another show you might have to look up. Series premiere, 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on The CW.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Thursday

“Hell’s Kitchen,” 8 p.m. (Fox): Contestants create a unique dining experience for a group of well-known chefs.

“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): When a coffin is dropped at a funeral, it reveals not one but two bodies.

“Alone,” 9 p.m. (History): Winter arrives in full force, and the remaining survivors must deal with rapidly deteriorating conditions.

“Nashville,” 9 p.m. (CMT): Scarlett and Damien George fight over their differences; Clay and Maddie’s relationship builds.

“Scandal,” 9:01 p.m. (ABC): The shocking results of the presidential race between Mellie Grant and Francisco Vargas set off an explosive outcome.

“Pure Genius,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Angie tries to target her mother’s illness using a radical technology.

“Baskets,” 10 p.m. (FX): Chip gets the chance to pee in the cowboy toilet.

“Roast Battle II: War of the Words,” 10 p.m. (Comedy Central): Eight of the 16 comics face off to see who can sling the sickest burns as Jeff Ross and guest judges decide who moves on to the next round.