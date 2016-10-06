Sarah Jessica Parker returns to TV in “Divorce” while YouTube star Issa Rae expands her audience with “Insecure.”

On Sunday, Oct. 9, HBO introduces two comedies with one-word titles that vary wildly in look, tone and locale. One — “Divorce” — features a familiar face in Sarah Jessica Parker. The other — “Insecure” — is headlined by an exciting young talent in Issa Rae. Both are very much worth your time.

Let’s start with “Divorce,” which returns Parker to HBO 12 years after her incredibly successful run on “Sex and the City.” But brace yourself: Carrie Bradshaw, the vibrant gal about town, is long gone. Now Parker is playing someone at a dramatically different stage of life. She’s Frances, a sullen, weary suburban mom and wife, who after more than a decade of marriage, is looking for an escape hatch.

“I want to save my life when I still care about it,” she declares to her stunned husband, Robert (Thomas Haden Church).

TV review ‘Divorce,’ ‘Insecure’ ‘Divorce,’ 10 p.m. Sunday; ‘Insecure,’ 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, HBO.

I know what you’re thinking: Where’s the fun in this? Anyone who has experienced a divorce knows it’s more horrendous than humorous. C’mon, SJP. What happened to the cosmos and tutus and designer shoes?

Point taken. “Divorce” does, indeed, tread a delicate line. Feelings get hurt and voices are raised, along with middle fingers. Even the exterior backdrops — gray skies and snow-covered sidewalks — add to the overall sense of bleakness.

But with the help of her stellar cast, creator Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”) manages to find plenty of humor in domestic turmoil. Sunday’s opener, for example, sends Frances and Robert to a birthday party for her friend, Diane (Molly Shannon), who has her own marital issues. It turns into an epic disaster, but a hysterically funny epic disaster.

Moreover, “Divorce” keeps you on your toes with some surprising plot twists that we won’t spoil here. Just when you think it’s heading in one direction, it goes off in another.

Parker, as usual, is engaging. It’s a tricky role, but she convincingly conveys the pain, frustration and anxiety. You root for her Frances even when she misbehaves.

It’s Church, however, who gives “Divorce” most of its comedic zip. With a regrettable mustache, a baritone voice and plenty of bluster, he’s one of those guys who thinks he’s tougher and cooler than he is — a guy who refers to money as “dough-re-me” and a certain bodily function as a “twosie.” You’ll both laugh at and empathize with him.

Over the course of its first season, “Divorce” makes it clear that it’s easier to declare your independence than it is to make a clean break — especially when kids are involved and hearts are bruised. Frances and Robert really don’t want to hurt each other, but sometimes they just can’t help it.

A STAR IS BORN: Now, we’ll move on to “Insecure,” a deliciously irreverent comedy about a resident of South L.A. (fittingly named Issa) who is in her late 20s and a major funk.

Poor Issa. She’s unhappy in the workplace, where she’s the “token” black woman and gets patronized on a daily basis. And she resents her long-running loyalty to a live-in boyfriend (Jay Ellis) who lacks ambition and romantic passion.

But Issa realizes she has no one to blame but herself for this existential drudgery. She’s just too timid, uncertain and, yes, insecure to shake things up.

“How different would my life be,” she says, “if I actually went after what I wanted?”

The charismatic Rae first made a name for herself in a popular YouTube series called “Awkward Black Girl.” Now she’s taking a big step up in terms of exposure and the bet here is that you will have mad love for her. Fearless, relatable, goofy and charmingly awkward, she’s just a joy to watch.

She has a strong voice, too. Rae, who created the series with Larry Wilmore, delivers stinging, funny and often raunchy riffs on race, sex and relationships, especially when she’s out on the town with her best friend, Molly (Yvonne Orji).

Molly is a stylish corporate lawyer who seems to have it all together, but looks can fool. She’s got issues of her own — especially on the dating front.

In an effort to overcome her insecurities, Issa spends a lot of time in front of her bathroom mirror, rapping out spontaneous hip-hop lines and self-affirmations. Will it help? We’ll see.

Until then, we can revel in the discovery of a blazing new star with the power to make us laugh until it hurts.