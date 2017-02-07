Drew Barrymore stars as a real-estate agent who turns into a zombie.

Sweet and gory, Netflix’s new comedy “Santa Clarita Diet” asks whether two childhood sweethearts can stay together when one of them gets a hankering for human flesh.

Sheila (Drew Barrymore, “Charlie’s Angels”) and Joel (Timothy Olyphant, “Justified”) are bored, boring real-estate agents living in a California suburb with their 16-year-old budding cynic of a daughter, Abby (Liv Hewson).

Joel obsesses about a loose knob on the toaster oven and gets high when he’s alone in his car.

Sheila dreams of being more like Jennifer Lawrence.

Everything changes for them when, well, there’s no easy way to put this, Sheila dies but returns as a zombie with a hunger for human flesh.

Sheila doesn’t even know how she died, and much of the 10 half-hour episodes chases clues to her condition and the search for a cure. Also, Sheila doesn’t like the word zombie. It’s such a negative, don’t you think?

Odd thing: Being dead just makes Sheila more alive. She’s more confident, more impulsive, more randy. She loves sex — and she reminds Joel she doesn’t even care about foreplay anymore, which makes his life easier.

Joel realizes he just loves his wife so much, he’s willing to do all sorts of new things — like dispose of remains and help her find other meals.

But he’s only human, the only human left in their marriage, and sometimes he gets frustrated.

“You did disembowel a man and buy a Range Rover yesterday,” Joel says in a bit of criticism that seems to suggest the two acts are equal. And Sheila is more offended by the implication of the latter.

The changes in her parents’ relationship ripple out to Abby, who becomes more aggressive — and even more attractive to her nerdy next-door neighbor Eric (Skyler Gisondo, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”).

“Castle’s” Nathan Fillion is first on the menu as a rival real estate agent who steals Joel and Sheila’s listings and then learns the hard way that sexual blackmail can lead to the loss of fingers — and intestines.

Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter and Portia De Rossi are among the familiar faces popping up.

In their roles as quintessential airheads, Barrymore, in her TV series debut, and Olyphant (both serve as executive producers) maintain a light, breezy tone throughout the season. They’re Mayberry residents caught in “The Walking Dead.” Hewson and Gisondo are my favorite odd-couple teens on any show. The premise and the bloodletting, however, might be too much for some viewers.

“Santa Clarita Diet” is an acquired taste.