Another roommate exits the Seattle cast.

The funny thing about “Real World Seattle: Bad Blood” is there’s only bad blood between Theo and Kassius. While everyone else is getting along, these two have one final fight that sends Theo home.

In true “Real World” fashion it all starts when Kassius gets too drunk and passes out on the floor. Theo, being a good person, picks up his cousin and puts him to bed. In their joint interview the next day, the two argue and provoke each other like children. After a few minutes of incoherent yelling over each other, the supervising producer breaks up what almost becomes a physical fight.

If that wasn’t enough arguing for the day, or the entire show, Theo and Kassius are back at it when they get back to the house. This time, it escalates into a physical fight. Kassius tells producers there is no way he and Theo could ever fix their relationship, and Theo tells producers that he loves Kassius. Theo is sent home for starting the fight.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Anna fit in some sisterly bonding that consists of hiking, line dancing and making fun of Robbie. The two have virtually no bad blood with each other, but maybe some with the other roommates.

The real hero of this episode is Robbie. Not only did he have his mom send him 10 cases of tomato sauce and 95 meatballs from New Jersey to make everyone an authentic Italian dinner, he supports Theo through his tough time. And, of course, DJ Masserobbie makes a guest appearance that even Anna and Katrina are impressed by.

Seattle sites spotted: Little Red Hen, Snoqualmie Falls, Rhino Room, Tia Lou, GameWorks.