Theo and Kassius battle it out for most of the episode, but there is a glimmer of hope.

After last week’s dramatic “bad blood” reveal, this week’s episode (Nov. 2) of the “Real World Seattle” was packed full of tears, fights and all out feuds. But in the end, family ties may prove to be more powerful than grudges. Here is a breakdown of the most explosive scenes:

Theo vs. Kassius: It’s like deja vu. Didn’t we see this last week? The two cannot seem to agree upon what happened back in college. The cousins continue to argue about who did what to whom. This time, their family was on the phone to talk sense into them and to prevent the cousins from getting physical (Theo’s mom did not want to be embarrassed on national TV). Later, Kassius breaks down in tears as he starts to feel the stress of missing his son. The entire episode was basically Theo and Kassius going at one another. But there is a glimmer of hope for the cousins as Kassius hopes to rebuild their relationship. Theo is a bit more stubborn, but it’s clear he also wants to eventually mend their relationship. If they keep up the progress, future family gatherings are going to be a lot less awkward.

Katrina and Anna vs. Mike: For two people who supposedly have “bad blood,” these sisters are sure happy to be together. The only thing that may come between them is a man. Things get heated when Mike instigates a fight between himself, Katrina and Anna over Peter and Anna’s budding relationship. Long story short, Mike calls Anna fake, and Katrina defends her sister causing Mike’s anger to escalate. Jordan feels bad that it’s Mike arguing against two girls so she jumps in to defend him. But in reality, her reasoning for defending him is probably because things have been heating up between her and Mike.

Girls’ night out vs. Boys’ night out: Girls night included all of the girls plus Peter. Peter, the third wheel, decided to skip guys’ night to hang out with Anna who he thinks may be the “real deal” and attempt to get on her sister’s good side. Surprisingly, the girls seem to get along. Guys’ night is another story. An argument breaks out between Kassius and Mike because Kassius does not approve of the girl Mike was dancing with. Theo gets involved, and the tension is felt throughout the house.

Seattle sites spotted: Purr Cocktail Lounge, Unicorn, Shelter Lounge, 95 Slide