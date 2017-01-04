Also airing Jan. 5: “The Big Bang Theory” on CBS and “The Good Place” on NBC.

‘Portlandia’

This quirky comedy from Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel is back for a seventh season. Tonight we visit a storytelling expert and an unconventional hotel. Armisen and Brownstein continue to amaze playing multiple characters in that city to the south. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, on IFC.

Also on Thursday

“The Great American Baking Show,” 8 p.m. (ABC): The bakers prepare Petit four glacé-style mini cakes, French crullers and mille-feuille.

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (CBS): Sheldon and Amy visit Penny and Leonard after the holidays and tell them about their terrible trip to Texas.

“Hell’s Kitchen,” 8 p.m. (Fox): The chefs compete in a taste challenge; dinner service honors major contributors to a charity.

“The Good Place,” 8:30 p.m. (NBC): Eleanor makes a personal discovery; Michael tells Chidi to make an important decision.

“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): When the body of a man is found in the park, Dr. Lucien Blake tries to find out not just how he died, but also the man’s true identity.

“Mysteries at the Museum,” 10 p.m. (Travel): Don Wildman examines an enigmatic canoe that unlocked the origins of a lost civilization, a miracle drug used by a Civil War hero in his last battle and a bust involved in a supernatural game of chess.

“Alone,” 9 p.m. (History): The remaining participants struggle to adapt to life in Patagonia, Argentina.

“Nightwatch,” 10:01 p.m. (A&E): Bystanders assist the first responders at a restaurant in the French Quarter and at the scene of a car accident.