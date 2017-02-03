“City in the Sky” (10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, KCTS) includes a visit to Boeing’s production facility in Seattle area.

PBS takes viewers behind the scenes of the air-travel industry in the three-part documentary series “City in the Sky” (10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, KCTS), which includes a visit to Boeing’s production facility in Everett.

Each episode corresponds to a different portion of a flight (“Departure,” “Airborne” and “Arrival”) with the Feb. 15 installment, “Airborne,” most prominently featuring Boeing and the science behind the company’s Dreamliner Boeing 787 aircraft.

A co-production between PBS and BBC, “City in the Sky” also heavily features Airbus and its A380 double-decker plane.

TV preview ‘City in the Sky’ When: 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22 Where: KCTS

“We knew from the very early stages we needed to film with Boeing,” said producer/director Matt Barrett, who spent about a week in the Seattle area in fall 2015. “It’s partly because there were enough innovations between Airbus and Boeing, innovations we wanted to tell the story of.”

“And a sense of editorial balance as much as anything,” added series producer Jobim Sampson.

Series director Russell Leven said “City in the Sky” was inspired by a composite image of all the aircraft taking off from Frankfurt’s airport in one day.

“It was a striking visual image,” he said. “We just didn’t imagine that many aircraft took off from the airport. That led us to look at the bigger picture and ask, how many planes take off on the planet in a given day?”

Their research suggested there are 1 million people in the air on planes at any time each day, which led to the series’ title.

“The idea that there’s a city’s population airborne above your head at any given moment was an inspiring, crazy thought,” Leven said. “We wondered, what makes something that massive operate? What networks and systems keep that going flawlessly?”

The program’s emphasis is on what goes right in aviation, not what goes wrong.

“A lot of shows go into endless details on all of those issues about crashes and accidents and mistakes,” Sampson said. “We were just really struck by how little there is that celebrated the industry as an engineering achievement, and achievement of humankind to build this incredible network around the world.”

The program focuses on the positive aspects of air travel and the engineering and design that attempt to make it more pleasurable, from the interiors of airports and airliners to the little-seen world of computer-controlled airport baggage systems.

Consequently the “Airborne” episode focuses on the revolutionary composite design of the 787 and not Boeing’s early hurdles when the aircraft first rolled out.

Barrett made a reconnaissance trip to Seattle to meet with Boeing executives and workers before filming locally.

“They were enthusing about their particular area of research and then I said, ‘Would we be able to get a camera in here?’ and there was this little moment of silence where you could hear a penny drop and they realized, ‘Oh, yeah, they want to film all this,’ ” Barrett said. “Quite understandably given that the company invested vast amounts of money and manpower and time and intellectual muscle into developing products to have the competitive edge, it became a dance of me trying to see whether they would allow us to film certain aspects. They’d say, ‘You can’t film this, but you can film this.’

“They wanted the exposure and they were open to the concept of the documentary; it was just a case of the details,” Barrett continued. “They wanted us to showcase the Dreamliner but there were certain things, like, if we took a close-up of a particular part of the undercarriage it could potentially give Airbus a competitive edge. … It was an interesting collaborative challenge to film what we needed to film to tell the story without compromising their industry sensitivities.”