When do the Academy Awards start? Will the show be live streamed? What time is the red carpet? Here are answers to your Oscars questions.

Hollywood is gearing up for a star-studded Oscar Sunday. Whether you’re hosting an Oscar party, holding your breath that all your favorites take home gold, playing some Oscar-themed bingo or dreaming of your own acceptance speech, it’ll be a night full of fun and glamour.

If you’re planning on watching the show or just the red carpet, here’s all the information you’ll need:

What: The 89th Academy Awards aka the Oscars.

When: Sunday, Feb. 26. Red carpet coverage starts at 4 p.m. (PST) and the award show is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (PST) on ABC. The show is notorious for running over time.

Where: The Oscars will be held at the ABC Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif.

How to watch: You can watch the red carpet and award show live on ABC or live stream it on abc.com and the ABC app (livestream is available only through select TV providers and in certain areas). The show will be available on demand for a limited time after the live broadcast on abc.com and the ABC app for viewers signed in with certain TV providers.

The Oscars: All Access offers a behind-the-scenes look at the red carpet and pre-show on Oscar.com beginning at 4 p.m. (PST).

E! is also having live red carpet coverage, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, starting at 2:30 p.m. PST.

Host and presenters: Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s Oscars. Presenters include Halle Berry, Dakota Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley MacLaine, Chris Evans, Jamie Dornan, Hailee Steinfeld, Gael García Bernal, Kate McKinnon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance, Alicia Vikander, Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem, John Cho, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Leslie Mann, Janelle Monáe, David Oyelowo, Emma Stone and Charlize Theron.

Performers: Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be performing the songs nominated for best original song. If Miranda wins, he will become an EGOT — a performer who has won the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

How many awards will be given out? There are 24 categories. You still have time to watch some of the Oscar-nominated films at home before the big night. Here is a list of all the nominees. Fill out your ballot here.

Best Picture nominees: Nominated for the big award are “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”

Predictions: It’s impossible to know who will win, but there are plenty of predictions floating around. Will “La La Land” keep up its winning streak? It has won the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics’ Choice awards, among others. Or will box-office winner “Hidden Figures” pull off a best picture win? Here are The Seattle Times’ predictions.

Why the Academy Awards are called the Oscars: The award is officially called the Academy Award of Merit but unofficially called an Oscar. According to Oscars.org, it’s still a mystery how Oscar got its name but one story says that Academy librarian Margaret Herrick said the statue looked like her Uncle Oscar. The Academy officially adopted the nickname in 1939.