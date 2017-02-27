Who is to blame for the biggest mistake in Oscar history? The internet knows.

It really seems like the most straightforward of jobs — reading what’s on the correct card — so how could it possibly have been a mistake?

That’s what the world of Twitter has been obsessed with since “La La Land” was announced as the Oscar winner for Best Picture when, in fact, the award belonged to “Moonlight.” Not since Marisa Tomei won for best supporting actress in 1993 has so much speculation erupted.

PricewaterhouseCooper, the longtime accounting firm in charge of the Oscar ballots, took responsibility and released an apology statement. The firm said presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were given the envelope for the Best Actress category, which read “Emma Stone, ‘La La Land.’ ”

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected,” said a statement released by the accounting firm. “We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

But that didn’t satisfy everyone, and the internet exploded with conspiracy theories:

1. Some said the “mistake” was revenge by Leonardo DiCaprio, who has reportedly been overlooked by Oscar choosers in the past (although he did win one last year.)

LEO CARRIED THAT CARD OFFSTAGE PUT IT DOWN WHEN HE SAW WARREN AND WARREN PICKED IT UP

2. Others are convinced the snafu was either a prank by Kimmel and a part of a long-running comedic “feud” between Kimmel and Matt Damon.

Kimmel really upped his prank game from "sorry I ate your Halloween candy, kid" to "jk you didn't win the Oscars" — David Pierce (@pierce) February 27, 2017

95% sure this was a revenge prank by Matt Damon to finally get @jimmykimmel back — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) February 27, 2017

3. Many “blamed” #envelopegate on Russia.

BREAKING: FBI Director Comey launching classified probe on Price Waterhouse Cooper. Chaffetz investigating Beatty's emails.#Oscars — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 27, 2017

4. Still others, claimed it was all part of a play for ratings.