Season 5 of the Netflix series is now streaming.

At the outset of the prison hostage situation that occupies Season 5 of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” Gloria Mendoza (Selenis Leyva) implores her fellow inmates to stand down. “It’s not too late,” she says. “Nobody’s dead. We can still pull back.”

This feels, in a way, like the series talking to itself. If you commit to this story, it’s saying, if you see this situation through to its logical conclusion, things will be done that can’t be undone, and this will be a different show than it began as. Do you really want to do this?

Yes, this audacious if sometimes out-of-control season answers. “Orange Is the New Black” really wants to do this.

The uprising was set in motion at the end of Season 4, when a guard killed Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) during a riot at Litchfield, a women’s prison in upstate New York. In the chaos afterward, Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey), a sadistic prison guard, loses control of a gun that he sneaked into the prison. Dayanara Diaz (Dascha Polanco) finds herself pointing it at him.

Season 5, which arrives Friday, June 9, picks up there. The situation becomes a hostage siege in the way that many crimes happen: an opportunity, a heated decision in the moment. Just as Dayanara, a soft-spoken amateur cartoonist, has suddenly become an armed rebel, “Orange,” an acerbic comedy-drama, is instantly pushed hard to the drama end of the spectrum.

Committing to an irrevocable change is gutsy for a show that is, by all appearances, a success. (Until Netflix provides viewership data on any of its shows, I can’t say “hit.”) “Orange” has already been renewed for two seasons beyond this one. It could easily have gone on for years in the same mode.

The siege at Litchfield takes up the whole season, spanning only a few days, and it has a concentrating effect on the show, for good and bad. It immediately focuses the plot of this sprawling series, which often needs half a season to build momentum.

But the brutality this time makes the tonal issues more pronounced. “Orange” has always juxtaposed comedy and darkness, but the moral lines — what you expect to be horrified by or to laugh at — are tougher to read now. There’s abuse of captive guards and other inmates, even mutilation. One prisoner is bought and sold as a slave; in one late stretch, the series essentially becomes a horror movie. The mash-up of tones — satire, heartbreak, terror, whimsy — is daring, but it doesn’t always work.

The premise is bracing, though: What would these characters do with freedom, however brief? Some turn vicious; others build a peaceful barter economy based on Snickers and Cheetos. As Lorna Morello (Yael Stone) puts it, “It’s like a party, except terrifying!”

The biggest change comes to Poussey’s best friend, Taystee Jefferson (Danielle Brooks), who becomes the inmates’ negotiator. It’s a standout turn for Brooks, as her character wills herself to rise to the job.

It would be easy for “Orange” to romanticize its inmates. But amid its critiques of the prison-industrial complex, it keeps in mind that many of the inmates are dangerous women who’ve done bad things. And it’s attuned to the conflicting interests between the state — represented by the well-intended but weak warden, Joe Caputo (Nick Sandow) — and MCC, the corporate prison operator that sees Litchfield and its prisoners as line items. (This aspect of the show has become more relevant with the Trump administration’s friendliness toward prison privatization.)

“Orange” has always been a show about society building in a confined space. It’s a Russian novel of a story, with dozens of characters — I suggest watching with IMDB.com open. Players come and go; formerly major figures, like Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), recede. With its fiefs and racial and ethnic subcultures, Litchfield has an expansive geography as much as Westeros in “Game of Thrones.”

This season, to extend that analogy, finds those kingdoms uniting — sort of, not entirely — against their own White Walkers, the perpetrators of the dysfunctional Litchfield system. There’s no magic here, though; whether they say so or not, everyone seems aware that prison sieges don’t end well.

That knowledge invests the season with purpose. More than ever, “Orange” is like a speeding vehicle with a wheel missing: It doesn’t always steer steadily, you can feel the chassis shimmying and straining, but the velocity is urgent.