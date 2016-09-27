Top TV picks for Tuesday, Sept. 27.

‘Bull’

After multiple years on the network’s long-running “NCIS,” Michael Weatherly has moved on to this new drama — inspired by the early career of Phil McGraw — starring as Dr. Jason Bull, the founder of a trial-consulting firm. The series also features Annabelle Attanasio, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson and Freddy Rodriguez. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on CBS.

Also on Tuesday

“MLB Baseball,” 5 p.m. (ROOT): Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros (Live).

“New Girl,” 8:31 p.m. (Fox): Jess and Cece begin campaigning and bet a disbelieving Schmidt that they can recruit voters for the approaching presidential election.

“Frontline,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Formative moments in the lives of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, where they came from and why they chose to pursue the office of the president.

“If Loving You is Wrong,” 9 p.m. (OWN): Natalie waits for news about Joey; the police try to locate Alex’s baby.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 10 p.m. (ABC): Daisy sets out to battle Ghost Rider, but at a terrible cost.

“This is Us,” 10 p.m. (NBC): Kate gets support from her new boyfriend as she struggles to lose weight; Beth questions the motives of Randall’s biological father, William.

“Atlanta,” 10 p.m. (FX): Celebrities show up for the kids; Paper Boi is not a fan.

“Drunk History,” 10:30 p.m. (Comedy Central): LSD pioneer Timothy Leary escapes from prison; a sailor travels to Devil’s Island for a daring rescue.