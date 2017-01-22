The catch phrase now, with host Arnold Schwarzenegger, is: “You’re terminated.”

‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’

Celebrities compete against each other in a “new” version of this reality show, now set in Los Angeles and hosted by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. And the phrase “You’re fired” has been changed to “You’re terminated.” 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, on NBC.

Also on Monday

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (Fox): In trying to revive Jerome, Dwight activates his acolytes around the city.

“Kids Baking Championship,” 8 p.m. (Food Network): Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman head back to the 1960s when they make the nine kid bakers create tie-dye cakes.

“Shadowhunters,” 8 p.m. (Freeform): Jace awaits his fate in the City of Bones; Clary, Alec and Isabelle hunt a powerful demon terrorizing the Institute.

“2 Broke Girls,” 9 p.m. (CBS): Caroline falls for the contractor who made the dessert-bar renovations.

“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Rogelio makes an unusual agreement with his matchmaker.

“Independent Lens,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): The brother of murder victim Kitty Genovese, the woman who was repeatedly stabbed on a street in Queens, N.Y., in 1964, re-examines his sister’s life and death.

“America’s Next Top Model,” 10 p.m. (VH1, MTV): Stacy Mckenzie and choreographer Chris Grant want the models to create signature dance routines for a block-party video shoot.

“Quantico,” 10:01 p.m. (ABC): Alex sees a lesson in the art of seduction as an opportunity to get closer to Owen.