A third special is due later this year.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is back on the small screen with stand-up specials premiering on Netflix later this month.

Two new comedy specials will be available to stream on Netflix on March 21 and a third special will be released later this year. These stand-ups are from Chappelle’s “personal comedy vault.” One was recorded in 2015 in Austin and the other was recorded last March in Hollywood. The third special coming later this year will be completely new material.

This will be Chappelle’s first taped comedy special since 2004. Other than hosting “Saturday Night Live” in November, Chappelle has been mostly absent from television since his “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central ended in 2005.

Netflix also made deals with comedians Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld for comedy specials later this year.