You can choose from at least three eclipse-related programs, or “So You Think You Can Dance” and “People of Earth.”

“Nova: Eclipse Over America”

Scientists and citizens observe and discuss today’s solar eclipse, the first to traverse the U.S. mainland in more than a generation; share information on the history of eclipse science and learn current, cutting-edge research into the solar corona. 9 p.m. Monday on KCTS.

Also on Monday

“ABC News Special: The Great American Eclipse,” 10 a.m. (KOMO): Two hours of live coverage.

“Great American Eclipse,” 6 p.m. (SCIENCE): Images and the science behind the first total solar eclipse in the continental United States in 99 years, with reports from locations across the country.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The top nine performers compete to stay in the running for America’s favorite dancer; one dancer is eliminated.

“America Ninja Warriors,” 8 p.m. (KING): The top 30 competitors from Kansas City vie for a chance to compete in the national finals.

“House Hunters: Where Are They Now?” 10 p.m. (HGTV): Season five premiere of “House Hunters” companion series, looking at the aftermath of buyers’ profiled purchases.

“People of Earth,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): Ozzie confronts Walsh about being an alien; Richard gets fired from his job and joins Agent Foster on her search for Walsh.

“Will,” 11 p.m. (TNT): Will learns of Alice’s new passion; haunted by his inability to write, Marlowe embarks on a self-destructive path; plague haunts London.