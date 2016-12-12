Also on TV on Dec. 12: “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown”

‘THE VOICE’

In part one of the live finale, the four remaining artists — Billy Gilman, Sundance Head, We McDonald and Josh Gallagher — compete for the judges. 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, NBC.

NFL Football, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN) Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots.

“The Great Christmas Light Fight,” 8 p.m. (ABC) Competing displays include a Magic Kingdom-inspired light show, a high-tech homemade light show, a tribute to 9/11, a tropical North Pole and a tree with more lights than the one at Rockefeller Center.

“Kevin Can Wait,” 8 p.m. (CBS) Kevin leaves Donna on her own when he goes to help Mott and his seven kids prepare for the holidays while Mott’s wife is away.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (Fox) Gordon works as a bounty hunter in monster-ridden Gotham while looking for answers about the Indian Hill escapees; Bruce’s doppelgänger wanders the streets; Tabitha and Barbara open a nightclub.

“Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown,” 9 p.m. (The CW) Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host a countdown of the world’s best holiday commercials — one for each of the 12 days of Christmas.

“Vanderpump Rules, 9 p.m. (Bravo) In the wake of the attack on the gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Lisa puts her own safety aside to ride in the Pride Parade; jealousy sparks the nastiest fight of Tom and Ariana’s relationship; Stassi plans a birthday trip to Montauk, N.Y.

