The actress made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" as President Donald Trump's press secretary.

By
Seattle Times entertainment and lifestyle editor

In what some critics are calling one of “Saturday Night Live’s” best skits ever, Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on the sketch comedy show as press secretary Sean Spicer.
It took the audience a minute to recognize McCarthy, whose resemblance to Spicer was uncanny. In the skit, which has been trending all Sunday morning on Twitter, McCarthy’s Spicer physically attacks a reporter with the podium, pulls out props to illustrate his points (‘Moose Lamb,”) and locks a CNN reporter in a cage for bad behavior. At one point, he squirts a water gun at a reporter to wash out his filthy mouth.

