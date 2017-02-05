The actress made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" as President Donald Trump's press secretary.

In what some critics are calling one of “Saturday Night Live’s” best skits ever, Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on the sketch comedy show as press secretary Sean Spicer.

It took the audience a minute to recognize McCarthy, whose resemblance to Spicer was uncanny. In the skit, which has been trending all Sunday morning on Twitter, McCarthy’s Spicer physically attacks a reporter with the podium, pulls out props to illustrate his points (‘Moose Lamb,”) and locks a CNN reporter in a cage for bad behavior. At one point, he squirts a water gun at a reporter to wash out his filthy mouth.

melissa mccarthy did not play sean spicer SHE BECAME SEAN SPICER pic.twitter.com/YyMU48IeNI — keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) February 5, 2017