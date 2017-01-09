Also airing Jan. 9: “Antiques Roadshow” on KCTS, and “America’s Next Top Model” on VH1 and MTV.

‘Big Fan’

A new “studio-based” game show where celebrities meet up with two or three of their fans and compete to see who knows the most about that celebrity. Matthew McConaughey and Aaron Rodgers are featured in the first two episodes. Series premiere, 10:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, on ABC.

Also on Monday

“The New Celebrity Apprentice,” 8 p.m. (NBC): The contestants must create a live segment showcasing grape juice and produce viral videos for a new product.

“Antiques Roadshow,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Felipe Orlando abstract oil circa 1980; German baroque lockbox circa 1625.

“Shadowhunters,” 8 p.m. (Freeform): Alec and Isabelle act quickly to find Jace after the Clave issues a “shoot to kill” order.

“Some Like It Hot” (1959), 8 p.m. (TCM): To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer.

“Texas Cake House,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): The Mexic-Arte Museum hires Dave and Natalie Sideserf to make a cake for their annual Museum Day event.

“The Odd Couple,” 9:30 p.m. (CBS): Felix meets a fun-loving woman in a bar and takes her home for what is supposed to be a one-night stand.

“America’s Next Top Model,” 10 p.m. (VH1, MTV): Law Roach discusses the importance of personal style.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Chris and Shannon look for a home in Germany.