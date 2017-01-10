He gets to show AdvantaClean CEO and founder Jeff Dudan the ropes at Seattle-area franchise.

Kyle Gohr, the 24-year-old Marysville man who will make his television debut on this week’s episode of “Undercover Boss,” would love to explain how he got chosen for the Emmy-Award winning reality show, but he can’t.

“I want to,” said the former Army sergeant who now works as lead technician for AdvantaClean. “It’s been a crazy experience, but I can’t. It’s all about secrecy right now.”

The Mukilteo-based franchise that mitigates and cleans fire, water and wind-damaged structures and homes was originally chosen to be featured last year on the CBS’ show with company founder and CEO Jeff Dudan going undercover to work in the field, but the episode will instead run at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Kyle Gohr, of Marysville, is featured in this week’s episode of CBS’s Emmy-winning reality TV show “Undercover Boss.”

Gohr trains Dudan on the show. He said he had no idea that Dudan — who founded the company in 1994, which now has more than 225 locations in 32 states — was the big boss when they worked together.

“I was on an actual job, and all of a sudden this guy shows up,” Gohr said. “I had no idea what was happening. We sometimes go through a temp agency to get an extra set of hands so I wasn’t surprised.”

Gohr could not talk much more about what happened on the show and what Dudan learned from the experience, but he could say that Dudan had a good work ethic.

“I’m a lead, and I have had experience with temps doing slow work and getting in the way and he wasn’t anything like one of those,” he said. “We clicked well, had a similar mentality and he was a good worker.”