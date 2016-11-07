Also airing Monday, Nov. 7, 2016: “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC and “Supergirl” on The CW.

‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party’

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg(!) invite celebrity friends over for an evening of cocktails, cooking and conversation in this new series. For the premiere, Martha and Snoop test their secret chicken recipe on Seth Rogen, Ice Cube, Wiz Khalifa and Anderson.Paak. How can you resist? 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, on VH1.

Also on Monday

“Dancing with the Stars,” 8 p.m. (ABC): The six remaining celebrities dance to Broadway musicals on showstoppers night.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Supergirl battles a ruthless new gang with dangerous alien technology.

“The Times of Harvey Milk” (1984), 8 p.m. (TCM): Harvey Fierstein narrates this Oscar-winning account of the life and death of openly gay politician Harvey Milk.

“2 Broke Girls,” 9 p.m. (CBS): Earl is afraid he can’t keep up with his long-lost sweetheart when she visits from Cuba, asking him to take her sightseeing around the country.

“People of Earth,” 9 p.m. (TBS): Ozzie helps Richard face his broken marriage; Yvonne and Gerry investigate a mysterious cover-up.

“Lucifer,” 9:01 p.m. (Fox): After the man convicted of killing Chloe’s father is murdered, new clues suggest he was framed.

“Saturday Night Live,” 10 p.m. (NBC): Highlights of recent political sketches.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): A couple seeks a home in Paris.