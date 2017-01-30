The former Seahawks running back traveled to Houston, Scotland, to talk about his favorite candy, Skittles, and Super Bowl 51, which will takes place in Houston, Texas.

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch traveled to Houston, Scotland, to talk about his favorite candy, Skittles, and Sunday’s Super Bowl, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, in Houston, Texas.

In the promotional video Lynch is seen riding a BMX bike with a bag full of Skittles attached to the handlebars. Lynch speaks to some locals, including a kilt maker whom Lynch playfully teases: “I don’t know about that, but where I’m from we don’t wear those.”

Lynch also battles some Scottish warriors, joins a band of Bagpipers and hands out bags of his favorite candy.

Watch the clip here: