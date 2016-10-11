President Obama and Seattle rapper Macklemore will appear in a documentary "Prescription for Change: Ending America's Opioid Crisis," set to air at 9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) on MTV.

President Obama and Seattle rapper Macklemore will appear in a documentary “Prescription for Change: Ending America’s Opioid Crisis,” set to air at 9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) on MTV.

In the hour-long documentary, President Obama and Macklemore discuss the increasing opioid addiction in the U.S.

Macklemore also released a new song today, “Drug Dealer,” that addresses his own difficulties with alcoholism and opioid addiction. The song features Ariana DeBoo, who sings: “My drug dealer was a doctor, had the plug from big pharma. He said that he would heal me, but he only gave me problems.”

According to MTV.com, in the documentary Macklemore “traveled to Washington D.C. for an exclusive conversation with President Obama, before heading to Seattle to meet with those living with this addiction. The documentary aims to change the conversation around the epidemic, as well as generate discussion around the disease of addiction.”

Watch the trailer: