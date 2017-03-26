Also on Sunday: “Feud,” “Bolt” and “The Walking Dead.”

‘Little Big Shots’

This is one of Sunday evening’s most popular shows, co-produced and created by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey, with Harvey as host. It showcases talented kids, and this week’s guests include a 4-year-old YouTube singing sensation, an acrobatic youth cirque troupe, a young female wrestler and piano-playing brothers. 8 p.m. Sunday on KING.

Also on Sunday

“Bolt,” 4 p.m. (DISNEY XD): Though not as well known as many Disney movies, the 2008 animated comedy-adventure feature about the canine star of a hit TV show who travels cross-country to rescue his co-star was a hit with critics and started a revival of Disney animated feature films.

“Big Little Lies,” 6 p.m. (HBO): Madeline worries about issues she created for Jane; Jane confronts Renata; Bonnie tells Nathan about Abigail’s secret project; Ed and Madeline discuss their marriage. Repeats at 9 and 11 p.m.

“Believer with Reza Aslan,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Reza Aslan explores the community of Scientologists who left the church but still practice the religion created by L. Ron Hubbard.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): Cynthia proves herself to Atlanta’s “fashionistas;’” Porsha decides she’s ready to take her relationship with Todd to the next level; Matt resurfaces.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): A group of Alexandrians embarks on a journey; a member of the group must make a heartbreaking decision.

“Time After Time,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): After learning John has traveled to 1918 Paris, H.G. is determined to stop him before he can alter the fabric of time.

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” 10 p.m. (FX): Bad word-of-mouth plagues “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’’ on the eve of its release; Bette and Joan brace for failure; Oscar nominations are announced.