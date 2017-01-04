Also airing Jan. 4: “Blindspot” on NBC and “Real World Seattle: Bad Blood” on MTV.

‘Lethal Weapon’

This new series based on a movie has turned into a hit for the network (it has an order for a full season). Taking over the roles of bickering cops Riggs and Murtaugh are Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans. Tonight they get involved in a turf war. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Fox.

Also on Wednesday

“Reds” (1981), 7 p.m. (TCM): U.S. journalist John Reed and wife Louise Bryant witness the Russian Revolution.

“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (NBC): With Patterson nowhere to be found and Roman on the loose with amnesia, Jane and Weller must race the clock to find them.

“Nova,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Scientists explore mountain tombs in the Himalayas, revealing ancient secrets about the people who settled there, including rituals to ward off restless spirits.

“Frequency,” 9 p.m. (The CW): When a plan is put in motion to kill the Nightingale, Frank agonizes over whether it’s the right thing to do.

“Expedition Unknown,” 9 p.m. (Travel): Josh retrieves bone samples from the massive Batagay crater and gets DNA results to find out if the woolly mammoth will walk the earth again.

“Match Game,” 10 p.m. (ABC): Celebrity panelists include Jason Alexander, Cheryl Hines, Ice T, Ellie Kemper, Wayne Brady and Caroline Rhea.

“Code Black,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Defying Campbell’s orders, Leanne uses the hospital helicopter to reunite a family one last time.

“Real World Seattle: Bad Blood,” 10 p.m. (MTV): The roommates enjoy their final days in the house and hope to end things on a positive note.