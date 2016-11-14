John Oliver dedicated the entire season finale of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" to the presidential election and dispensed with 2016 in grand fashion.

In what has become a regular feature, John Oliver began his show Sunday night, the first since Donald Trump was elected president, with another new name for the 2016 presidential election.

“I thought I wanted it to be over but now that it’s over I wish it was still going on because it turns out the ending is even worse Twenty-F***ing-Sixteen” launched an entire episode dedicated to the election and what could happen next.

Warning: video contains strong language

Oliver dispensed with the election lament and urged viewers not to move to Canada unless you are a Canadian goose. Instead of leaving, he said to pay attention to how elected officials act on legislation and to vote when they are up for reelection in 2018. He suggested supporting, either through donations or volunteering, a list of organizations that work on behalf of immigrants, women and the LGBT community. Oliver also pleaded with his viewers to stay informed by subscribing to newspapers, whether they be national outlets like the New York Times and Washington Post, regional and local papers or online news sites like ProPublica.

Sticking with the opening theme of 2016 not being the best of years, Oliver spoke to people on the street about their thoughts on 2016. Not only did they not like the election results, there was sadness for the passing of Muhammad Ali, Prince and David Bowie. Oliver then blew up a large sign of the numbers 2016. With that, Oliver wrapped up the 2016 season of ‘Last Week Tonight.’