Jane tries to get back to her routine in "Chapter Forty-Six" of the CW's "Jane the Virgin."

With last week’s episode having answered questions from last season’s cliffhangers, “Jane the Virgin” returned Monday night (Oct. 24) with a less-intense episode and more of what viewers of the telenovela-esque show are used to. Here’s an overview of what some of the main characters faced in this week’s episode.

The newlyweds

Weeks after where the last episode left off, Michael (Brett Dier) finally leaves the hospital and he, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Mateo are headed back to Jane’s family’s home. Michael has been instructed to not do any activities that would raise his heart rate much. Jane, who now finds herself a married virgin with a 1-year-old son, must wait at least six weeks more weeks until she and Michael can even think about having sex.

Since their honeymoon plans fell through after the shooting, Michael decides to bring Puerto Rico to them instead. With the help of Jane’s father, Rogelio (Jaime Camil), Michael’s bed is decorated to look like a ship and the walls to look like water. Jane is pleasantly surprised when she walks into the room. The two end up having margaritas while researching about Mateo’s new biting phase.

***

Michael’s recovery moves quickly and four weeks later the doctor clears him to go back to his day-to-day activities, but not yet to go back to work. When the doctor tells Jane that this includes sex, the excited couple runs off home.

“Say goodbye to Jane the virgin!” the narrator says, implying that in the next episode the two may finally get to pick up where they left off on their wedding night.

Xiomara ends her pregnancy

Xiomara (Andrea Navedo) and Jane return to their home, which was damaged when a pipe burst and flooded the home in season two, and find that Alba has done a little redecorating and placed a super bright new wallpaper with a cherry pattern.

Alba (Ivonne Coll) asks Xiomara about a doctor’s bill. Xiomara tells her it’s from when she had a stomach flu.

“To clarify, Xiomara didn’t have a stomach flu a few weeks ago,” the narrator says.

In fact, Xiomara had an abortion and was hiding it from her mother, a devout Catholic who is strongly against the procedure. As viewers learned in season two, Xiomara didn’t want to have any more children, so she was confident in her decision. This isn’t the first time abortion is brought up on the show. Jane and Petra also considered it during their pregnancies.

Xiomara spends most of the episode worried that her mother might be suspecting something. She tries reading into Alba’s reactions and words to try to find out if she knows about the abortion. When Xiomara finally confesses to her mom about her decision, Alba is disappointed and upset.

“She’s making me feel guilty about not feeling guilty,” Xiomara later tells Rogelio.

Alba and Xiomara are not on talking terms until near the end of the episode when she finds Alba ripping off the wallpaper at home. Alba admits she also hates the wallpaper. She has been stubborn about it and wants to move past it, she says. She wants to move past the abortion as well. Xiomara is relieved to hear her mom say that, and she and Jane begin to help her remove the wallpaper.

Rafael’s over Jane, or so he says

In an effort to overcome her trauma and anxiety, Jane tries to go back to her normal routine.

She and Rafael head out to look for a preschool for their son, Mateo. When Rafael isn’t impressed by a Catholic preschool Jane was interested in, he isn’t silent about it.

He tells Jane that he doesn’t like the school and that now that he’s no longer in love with her, he no longer feels the need to please her. Jane’s a little surprised, but agrees to look at other schools.

The two eventually decide on a school with a hippy vibe to it, which they both didn’t like at first. But when the teacher sits them in the “compassion corner” and has them talk about their feelings, they decide the school may be the right fit for Mateo. And, as a plus, the teacher seems to know how to help Mateo get over his biting phase.

Anezka (as Petra) and Scott (aka Vests)

Anezka begins sleeping with Scott after he finds her in Rafael’s office trying to find information to blackmail Rafael with. When Rafael later asks Anezka, believing she is Petra, why she has been behaving strangely, she attributes it to her new relationship with Scott. Rafael is a bit surprised but accepts her answer.

Later, in the room where the real Petra is resting as Anezka, and is still paralyzed, Scott offers to help Petra blackmail Rafael.



“Jane the Virgin” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the CW. Here’s the trailer of what’s to come next week: