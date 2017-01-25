This isn’t just another fictional, magical school. Also showing on Wednesday: “Lethal Weapon” on Fox, “Expedition Unknown” on Travel, “Code Black” on CBS and “Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts” on KCTS.

‘The Magicians’

Based on a series of books by Lev Grossman, this fantasy/adventure series follows 20-something students at Brakebills University. The second season begins in the aftermath of the students’ clash with “The Beast.” And trust me, this may sound like another fictional, magical school, but this ain’t no Hogwarts. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, on Syfy.

Also on Wednesday

“Lethal Weapon,” 8 p.m. (Fox): Riggs and Murtaugh investigate violent crimes targeting members of the same church.

“Frequency,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Raimy makes a startling discovery and reaches out to Frank to express her concerns; truths come to light.

“Expedition Unknown,” 9 p.m. (Travel): Josh Gates ventures to Australia’s island state of Tasmania to investigate sightings of the supposedly extinct thylacine, also known as the Tasmanian tiger.

“Vikings,” 9 p.m. (History): The Viking army causes panic in the English countryside as King Ecbert and Aethelwulf plan the defense of the realm.

“The Getaway” (1972), 9:15 p.m. (TCM): A bank robber and his wife cross a big shot and are chased to the Mexican border.

“Code Black,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Mario risks his own life when he follows Willis to a construction site where two brothers are trapped on a crane 300 feet above the ground.

“Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Alzheimer’s disease poses a national health threat to the U.S. as the number of cases continues to grow.

“Suits,” 10 p.m. (USA): Harvey, Louis and Donna plan for a future without Jessica.