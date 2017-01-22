Also showing on Sunday: “Mercy Street” on KCTS, “Worst Cooks in America” on the Food Network, “The Young Pope” on HBO, “The Royals” on E! and “Top Secret Beaches” on Travel.

‘Hunted’

This new reality show sounds like a cross between “The Fugitive” and “The Amazing Race.” It follows nine teams of two as they try to evade investigators for 28 days in a 100,000-square-mile area of the southeastern United States. The winning team gets $250,000. Note: Start time is approximate, depending on the length of the AFC Championship game. Series premiere, 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, on CBS.

Also on Sunday

“Mercy Street,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): After Lincoln’s visit, the staff unites to save one of their own; a former slave-turned-activist causes a rift between Foster and Mary.

“Crashletes,” 8 p.m. (Nickelodeon): Rob Gronkowski shows off his favorite “Spin Moves.”

“Son of Zorn,” 8:30 p.m. (Fox): Craig asks for Zorn’s help to become a warrior; Alan goes to extremes to change something about himself to get closer to Layla.

“Worst Cooks in America,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): Two culinary pros replace Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray to mentor the recruits in preparing unconventional pizzas.

“The Young Pope,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Voiello considers his options; Sister Mary outlines the pope’s policy toward questions and concerns from the media.

“Homeland,” 9 p.m. (Showtime): Carrie and Reda fight for their client; Quinn chafes at his new life; Saul and Dar suspect that Keane is keeping a secret.

“Top Secret Beaches,” 10 p.m. (Travel): A daring drop through a crack in a 140-foot rock wall reveals Brazil’s most isolated beach, while in Sardinia a 45-minute hike leads to a tiny patch of sand surrounded by pink granite and warm turquoise waters.

“The Royals,” 10 p.m. (E!): The royals prepare for the People’s Gala; each member of the family is auctioned off for charity.