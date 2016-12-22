Classic "Seinfeld" episode introduced a new holiday "for the rest of us."

Get out your aluminum poles, prepare your list of grievances and brush up on your wrestling moves. Festivus is upon us.

The made-up but widely known and even celebrated Dec. 23 holiday was introduced to television audiences in Seinfeld‘s classic 1997 episode “The Strike.”

In the episode, the father of the character George Costanza lays out the basic elements of the secular holiday. Instead of a tree, there’s an unadorned pole. Instead of presents, grievances. The holiday ends with feats of strength, which, as it turns out, means that the host has been pinned to the ground by the guests.

The holiday has been adopted by people wanting a low-stress holiday tradition that eschews the religious aspects of other midwinter jubilees as well as the materialism of modern Christmas. On the show, the holiday was coined “Festivus for the rest of us,” and the description stuck.

Here’s a clip from the Seinfeld episode that launched a thousand feats of strength. May your Festivus be merry and bright.