The Mercer Island High School and the University of Washington graduate was last in Seattle for Seafair in August.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Although best known for his role in the single-camera comedy “Community” (2009-2015), snarkmaster Joel McHale doesn’t turn his nose up at traditional multi-camera comedies.

After all, the former host of “The Soup” on E! who is a graduate of Mercer Island High School and the University of Washington got an early break guest starring in a 2001 episode of multi-cam hit “Will & Grace.”

“I always loved multi-cam, I love performing in front of an audience,” McHale said in August at a CBS party. “When I hear hipsters say it’s a dead art, I say, the most popular comedies on television in the world are multi-cams so that’s not true.”

TV preview ‘The Great Indoors’ 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, CBS

McHale’s right. You can find reruns of “Friends” or “The Big Bang Theory,” but there’s no sign of “30 Rock” or even “Community” reruns in current TV listings.

McHale also had personal reasons for agreeing to star in CBS’ new multi-cam “The Great Indoors” (8:30 p.m. Thursday): The hours are better and he could stay home in Los Angeles.

“I have an 8 and 11-year-old, and I want to see them grow up,” McHale said. “I’m not working on a one-hour drama that shoots at night. Maybe I’ll do that after my kids grow up but, believe me, I didn’t do this out of convenience, I did this because I think it’s the one. Oh, and the money!”

McHale stars in “The Great Indoors” as Outdoor Limits magazine adventure reporter Jack Gordon, who gets recalled to the company’s headquarters by the magazine’s founder, Roland (Stephen Fry, “Blackadder”), to become the deskbound boss to a group of millennials.

“I like the double dynamic between being a workplace comedy and three generations,” McHale said. “You have Stephen Fry, Generation X and then you have the millennials and that all seems to fit in something that could make a good gumbo.”

McHale returns to Seattle with some regularity, including a visit during Seafair in August. He appreciates the great outdoors, but perhaps doesn’t participate to the extent his character on TV does.

“My wife and I tried climbing a 14,000-foot mountain off a glacier but our guide panicked and left,” he said. “I climbed one other 14,000-foot peak, which is Long’s Peak in Colorado, which is the most-climbed 14,000-foot peak in the country. My brother’s on ski patrol. He’s a mountain guy. He’s the real deal. I do camping once a year with my kids’ school and set up an apartment basically for three nights. We bring rugs.”

McHale’s also got a role in an upcoming Netflix film “A Futile and Stupid Gesture,” the story of real-life National Lampoon founder Doug Kenney (Will Forte). McHale plays his “Community” co-star, Chevy Chase.

“Chevy was Kenny’s best friend,” McHale said. “I called Chevy to warn him, and we had a long talk about Doug Kenney.”

But for now his focus is “The Great Indoors,” and its penchant for generational warfare, particularly between McHale’s Gen X character and his millennial cohort.

In the premiere, McHale’s Jack refers to his young co-workers in “the digital day care division” while one millennial whines about getting passed over for a promotion when she’s been on the job for just eight weeks. She also mocks Jack’s lack of a “digital media footprint”: “He has no Twitter, no Facebook. It’s like he doesn’t exist.”

“We want everyone to watch it,” McHale said. “But if we are actually offending millennials and that is the reputation of the show, this is the best press ever.”