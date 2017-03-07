Baldwin's Trump has been a big hit on "Saturday Night Live," but the actor may soon hang up his blonde wig.

It’s just not fun being Trump anymore.

Alec Baldwin has been playing Trump on “Saturday Night Live” since October.

His rendition of President Donald Trump has been so good that a picture of the actor imitating the president was mistakenly used as a real picture of Trump in the Dominican Republic’s newspaper El Nacional. The newspaper issued a correction and apology after.

“Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains, bitter, and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!’” Baldwin explained to Mario Lopez on Extra.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed. The maliciousness of this White House has people worried … that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Trump hasn’t been a fan of Baldwin’s impersonation, writing in December that he found “SNL” “unwatchable.”