Top TV picks for Sunday, Nov. 13 include “Holiday Baking Championship” and “NFL Football” — Seahawks vs. Patriots.

‘Holiday Baking Championship’

This fun, seasonal competition is back for a third go-round. As always, a group of bakers must create various holiday-themed desserts that are presented to a panel of judges (Duff Goldman, Lorraine Pascale and Nancy Fuller). As with most cooking competitions, it’s best not to watch this show when you’re hungry. Bobby Deen continues at host. 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on the Food Network.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Sunday

“NFL Football,” 5:20 p.m. (NBC): Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots (Live).

“Soylent Green” (1973), 7:30 p.m. (TCM): Future New Yorkers live on a trademarked food, which two detectives find has a secret ingredient.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (Fox): When the Retirement Castle and V.A. hospital can’t help Grampa with his health problems, the Simpsons decide to take a family trip to Cuba so they can get him some cheap medical care.

“Secrets and Lies,” 9 p.m. (ABC): Eric and his father need to resolve their differences.

“Good Behavior,” 9 p.m. (TNT): A preview of TNT’s new drama series.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (CBS): A chef and his patrons are poisoned after consuming a menu item tainted with snake venom.

“Indian Summers,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Aafrin faces treason charges as the moment of truth arrives for Ralph.

“Eyewitness,” 10 p.m. (USA): Ryan interferes with an autopsy; Helen gets closer to the truth.